Sports

Michael Pereira/Banks DIH Inter Dept Dominoes

Wins for Wholesale Liquor, Vehicle Workshop

By Staff Writer

Wholesale Liquor and Vehicle Workshop secured convincing victories, when the Michael Pereira Inter-Department Domino Championship continued on Wednesday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

It was a brilliant display from the Wholesale Liquor unit, who recorded 83 games to make light work of Trisco and Power Generation.

Trisco scraped their way into the next round, after finishing on 67 games, edging out Power Generation who finished on 66…..

