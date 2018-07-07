NAGICO CEO aids Reds’ visit

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Executive Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAGICO, Imran Mc Sood Amjad have teamed up to provide financial sponsorship for the visit of Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira.

Perreira, the widely respected international cricket commentator and sports administrator would be visiting Berbice from July 19-22 as part of a comprehensive development programme.

He will meet with players, umpires, BCB Executives and representatives of clubs as part of an effort to strengthen management at the Club and Board levels…..