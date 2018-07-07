Serena in, Venus out

LONDON, (Reuters) – Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer continued his serene run at Wimbledon as he strolled into the last 16 with 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff yesterday.

The 36-year-old Swiss, chasing a ninth title at the All England Club, extended his winning streak to 29 sets in a row.

Federer will next face French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino, who edged past Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-3 4-6 5-7 6-3.

In the women’s draw, seven-times winner Serena Williams overcame her first big test in confident fashion by beating France’s Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(2).

The 36-year-old American has progressed to the second week without dropping a set but her sister Venus became the eighth of the top 10 seeds to be knocked out of the championships.

Venus, seeded ninth, was beaten 6-2 6-7(5) 8-6 by Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens on Court One.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys also struggled to find her rhythm in her 7-5 5-7 6-4 defeat by Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.