Thompson beaten into second place in Lausanne

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, CMC – Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was forced to settle for second place as Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Côte d’Ivoire produced a strong performance to win the 100 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League here Thursday.

The Jamaican was timed at 10.99 seconds but was unable to keep tabs on Ta Lou who crossed the line first in 10.90. American Jenna Prandini clocked 11 seconds flat for third place.

Murielle Ahouré got the jump on the field in lane six and was already leading after 25 metres, with Thompson trying to make up ground from lane four, and Ta Lou making gains alongside her in lane five.

Ta Lou surged to the front after 60 metres with Thompson chasing but unable to find the acceleration to stay with the Ivorian.

“It’s good to be able to go out in this special stadium and be able to execute and that more to be able to run sub 11 seconds. I love this crowd,” Thompson said afterwards.

“As for the next steps this season I am going to get back to training now for a little while and then go to Canada and finish my season in Brussels.”

There was also defeat for another Jamaican Olympic champion, Omar McLeod, who came in a disappointing fifth in the men’s sprint hurdles.

He clocked 13.41 seconds as Russian Sergey Shubenkov took victory in 12.95, with American Devon Allen second in 13.29.

In the women’s 400 metres hurdles, Jamaican Janieve Russell finished second in 53.46 seconds, following home Shamier Little of the United States who stopped the clock at 53.41.