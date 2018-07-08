Sports

Mc Kay tops field in Malta Supreme feature event

By Staff Writer
The top performers of the Malta Supreme 11-race programme pose with their spoils yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Warren ’40’ McKay’s mid-season form was on full display yesterday at the National Park. Two weeks after winning the veteran road race national title, ’40’ took his talents to  inner circuit of the mecca of local cycling and sprinted off with the spoils of the veteran’s U-50 and the feature 35-lap event of the Malta Supreme multi-race programme.

Despite the inclement weather, McKay took pole position in a brisk one hour, 13 minutes and 12 seconds in the main event, leading Christopher Griffith and Romello Crawford onto the podium.

National Senior Road Race champion, Cortis Dey, Deeraj Garbarran and Paul DeNobrega filled out the top six rewarding positions during the ninth annual staging of the event…..

