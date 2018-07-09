Gayle helps Knights deal Windies B first loss

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – Superstar Chris Gayle fired for the first time, smashing a half-century to help Vancouver Knights deal West Indies B their first defeat of the Global T20 Canada league here yesterday.

Sent in at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Knights piled up 175 for four off their 20 overs, with the left-handed Gayle stroking 63.

West Indies B’s run chase never took flight and they were bowled out for 140 in the final over, to suffer a 35-run defeat.

They remain top of the standings on eight points but are now just one clear of the second placed Knights on seven points.

Windies B were in early trouble when they slumped to 59 for six in the eighth over but Kavem Hodge, who top-scored with 43, put on a valuable 71 for the seventh wicket with Fabian Allen (29) to revive the innings.

Hodge struck three fours and a pair of sixes in a 39-ball knock while Allen belted three sixes in his 25-ball stay at the crease.

Both perished in successive overs with Allen bowled by a full length delivery from West Indies star Andre Russell and Hodge missing a swing at another Windies speedster Sheldon Cottrell and going bowled leg stump.

The innings folded quickly as the last five wickets tumbled for 10 runs.

Gayle, who had mustered just 21 runs from his previous three innings, had earlier blasted five fours and four sixes off 55 balls as he and Evin Lewis (22) put on 50 for the opening stand after Knights were sent in.

Lewis and Chadwick Walton (0) fell in the space of three balls in the sixth over but Gayle added a further 71 for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen (30) to ensure a recovery.

Russell loosened his shoulders late on, smashing a four and four sixes in an 18-ball cameo.

Just 24 hours later, all-rounder Justin Greaves proved his worth for the second game running, as he led West Indies B to a convincing eight-wicket win over Toronto Nationals.

Chasing a paltry 129 for victory at Maple Leaf North-West Ground, the Caribbean side notched their fourth straight victory, overhauling their target in the 15th over.

Greaves hit 45 from 33 balls as he put on 64 off just 34 balls for the first wicket with Sherfane Rutherford whose 37 came from only 18 balls and included two fours and four sixes.

Earlier, Greaves had used his pace to good effect to finish with two for 20 from his four overs, as Nationals were restricted to 128 for five, despite former Australia captain Steve Smith’s unbeaten 55.