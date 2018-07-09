Sports

Guyanese squash players to play CASA semis today

—Cheeks, Low record first, second round wins on opening day of Junior CASA

By Staff Writer
Alexander Cheeks

Co-captains, Alexander Cheeks and Rebecca Low established Guyana’s presence at the 2018 edition of the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) tournament by recording first and second round wins in Jamaica yesterday. 

The matches, which were played at the Liguanea Club, saw Guyana recording 25 day-one wins in the singles category, the most on the day with arch-rivals Barbados winning six fewer than the South Americans as of press time. 

Cheeks in his first-round boys U19 match against Kobie Khan of Trinidad and Tobago, won 11 -2, 11 – 3, 11 – 3. He took that winning momentum into the second round and handed down an 11 – 5, 11-7, 3-11, 11-6 whipping to Mikal Quashie of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). ….

