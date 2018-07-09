Sports

OGM, weather blamed for stoppage of defending champs preparation

By Staff Writer
ECB Vice President Viren Chintamani

With Essequibo winning their maiden Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Franchise three-day tournament last year the team began training with an eye on a successful title defence according to reports, an order was given for the preparations to be stopped.

Coach of the successful team, Ryan Hercules told this newspaper that indeed the team was told to cancel training for the week but could not say if the training would continue the following week or if it was stopped indefinitely.

When Stabroek News contacted President of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB), Fizul Bacchus, he stated that he was unaware of what was going since he was experiencing some personal issues at the time…..

