Pollard, Brathwaite lead teams to victory, Bravo’s efforts wasted by Middlesex

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – Keiron Pollard and Carlos Brathwaite both produced good performances to lead their respective teams to victory when the Global T20 Canada competition continued on Sunday.

Pollard grabbed one wicket and scored a quickfire 37 from just 21 balls to help his Toronto Nationals record a sensational one-wicket win over the Montreal Tigers off the last ball of the innings.

The Tigers, led by half centuries from George Worker (62) and Moises Henriques (50), posted a challenging 176-4 from their 20 overs.

The Nationals found themselves in some early trouble at 27-3, but were able to make a recovery thanks to a 93-run partnership between Anton Devcich (43) and Nitish Kumar who made 46.

But following their dismissals, Pollard, who struck three fours and three sixes, took the Nationals to the brink of victory, before he was the ninth man out with the score on 174 with three balls remaining.

Kesrick Williams then hit a boundary off the last ball of the match to grab victory for the Nationals.

Brathwaite produced a brilliant bowling spell, ending with four wickets for 21 runs from his four overs, as Kent recorded an easy eight-wicket win over Somerset.

His efforts helped reduce Somerset to 159-6 in their 20 overs.

Kent then romped to 163-2 in only 16.3 overs, with Man-of-the-match Heino Kuhn smashing 67 from 42 balls. Daniel Bell-Drummond ably assisted with 58 from 39 balls.

Exiled West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo contributed with bat and ball, but it wasn’t enough to stop Middlesex from going down to Gloucestershire by six wickets.

Bravo hit the topscore of 34 to help Middlesex to 160-7 in their 20 overs. His 27-ball knock contained three boundaries and one six.

He then returned to grab 2-24 with the ball, but it was not enough to stop Gloucestershire from romping to 165-4 from 18.4 overs.