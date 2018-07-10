Tigers back at top of Elite League point’s standings

Western Tigers reclaimed the top spot in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite league’, crushing Milerock of Linden 4-1 on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora

Daniel Wilson registered a double in the third and 56th minute, while Quason McAulay and Kareem Knights scored in the 32nd and 45th minute respectively.

Cleyon Forrester red card in the 60th minute tainted the win for the Tigers. For the loser, Rawle Gittens scored in the 85th minute…..