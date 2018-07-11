Gajnabi thrilled to be in Courts Grand Slam T20

Shabika Gajnabi continues to make her mark in Caribbean women’s cricket with her latest exhibition of skill and talent to come in the Courts Grand Slam T20 later this month in Trinidad and Tobago, a competition she is thrilled to be a part of.

The 18-year-old sensation burst on the scene nearly five years ago and never looked back as she continues to climb the ladder.

She has moved from the Guyana female youth team, where she led the Under-19 side, made her mark in the Guyana senior side, encamped with the West Indies Women and will now participate in what is expected to be the largest female franchise cricket tournament for women in the region…..