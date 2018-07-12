Guyana squash teams start on winning note

After capturing two singles titles in the individual event of the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) tournament in Jamaica, Guyana’s boys and girls’ teams began the team events with wins over the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Cayman Islands respectively.

The boys team, playing in group B, defeated OECS 4-1 in their opening encounter.

Rithew Saywack defeated Mikhail Quashie 11-0, 11-4, and 11-3 while Alexander Cheeks endured a more imposing tussle against Mikal Quashie before winning 11-8, 11-13, 11-8 and 12-10. ….