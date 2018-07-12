Holder confident that Brathwaite and Chase will come good at Sabina Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – If the West Indies are to overcome Bangladesh in today’s final Test match, their batsmen will have to convert their starts into big scores.

That is the view of Windies captain Jason Holder, who believes it is imperative that the regional team post a big first innings score against the visitors at Sabina Park.

The Windies only had to bat once in the first Test against Bangladesh, scoring 406 in their mammoth innings and 219-run victory.

“After the dismal performance in Barbados it’s good to see our batsmen spending time in the middle. It’s always encouraging to see and hopefully the top order can lead the way for us here in Sabina Park. Whether we bat first or bowl first it’s important that we put up a really good first innings total. It’s something that we stressed upon in the dressing room…,” Holder said.

When questioned about the performance of two of the team’s best batsmen, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite, in the series, Holder said he expected both of them to come good at Sabina Park.

“[Roston] Chase probably hasn’t gotten the runs he has been looking for, but I think the beauty about his career is that he’s done well here at Sabina Park. He’s gotten a hundred here and he’s taken a five-wicket haul here, so hopefully this could be his fortress in terms of turning his form around. It’s the last Test match of our home tour and hopefully he can get some runs for us,” he said.

“I’m not too disheartened about Kraigg [Brathwaite]. He got a hundred the last game and showed that he’s still the rock in our top order. He’s got seven Test centuries and probably the best average of our top order so I have full confidence in him.

“I call him my banker because he’s one of the guys who usually lays down the foundation for us. Despite the fact that he hasn’t gotten the bulk of the runs he’s been looking for, he looks in really good nick and I’m hoping he can carry on that form,” Holder added.