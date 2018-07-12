Windies confident of victory against Bangladesh, says Holder

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – As they close in on a potential series win over Bangladesh, West Indies captain Jason Holder is confident that the regional side can claim victory at Sabina Park today.

With the Windies holding a 1-0 leave over Bangladesh heading into the second and final Test, Holder told reporters that Sabina Park had proven to be a successful hunting ground for the home side.

“I’m very confident about clinching the series. We’ve been playing some really good cricket. I feel really confident coming into this last Test match at Sabina Park. It’s been a place that has been good to us in terms of our overall performances so hopefully, this game should be no different,” the captain said.

“To beat the Bangladeshis in the last Test match in three days says a lot about the cricket that we are playing. We had a good series against Sri Lanka I believe, although we didn’t clinch it. We have a few things we can look back on.”

Holder said the loss of fast bowler Kemar Roach, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, was definitely a big loss for the team.

However, he maintained that the team had capable replacements who would step up to the plate once called on.

“Kemar is obviously one of our leading fast bowlers for the last couple months, so it’s just unfortunate what happened in Antigua. He had a slight hamstring strain so we just took the precaution of resting him and bringing in Alzarri as cover,” Holder said.

“Kemar is obviously a big loss. He’s been doing well for us, especially with the new ball and also coming back and getting wickets …but we’ve got more than able replacements in the squad. I think Keemo Paul is a capable replacement and we also have Alzarri as well.”

The Windies also had an opportunity to close out Sri Lanka in the previous home series, only to see the visitors win the final Test and square the three-game series at 1-1.

He said the team’s recent performances showed that the Windies were steadily improving their game.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction in terms of our Test cricket. We are competing a lot more and winning a lot more Test matches. It’s just about clinching the series now. We’ve got ourselves in a position to clinch another series …so it’s all to play for here in Sabina Park and the guys are really up for it.

“I definitely believe Bangladesh will come hard at us. Obviously what happened in the last Test match isn’t something they are accustomed to. We got the better of them in that last Test match so I expect them to come pumped and ready to beat us,” Holder said.

Squads:

West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Devon Smith.

Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shafiul Islam.