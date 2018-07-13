Sports

Largest ever Guyanese contingent for CAC Games

By Staff Writer
Officials at yesterday’s press briefing at the Guyana Olympic Association Headquarters in Liliendaal. It was disclosed that the Golden Arrowhead will be represented in 10 disciplines by 79 athletes at the 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games scheduled for July 19-August 3 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Orlando Charles photo)

The 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games scheduled for July 19-August 3 in Barranquilla, Colombia will be a historic one for Guyana.

During a press briefing yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters in Liliendaal, it was disclosed that the Golden Arrowhead will be represented in 10 disciplines by 79 athletes. According to GOA’s President, K. Juman-Yassin, this is largest contingent of athletes to ever represent Guyana on the international stage and he was more than pleased at the fact that with the exception of swimming, all the athletes had to qualify for the Games.

Guyana will be represented in the disciplines of Rugby, Track and Field, Badminton, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Boxing, Cycling and Hockey…..

