Sir Gary Sobers Schools Cricket

The two Guyanese teams, Electra and the School of the Nations enjoyed mixed fortunes as the Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament continued in Barbados.

Electra beat Lester Vaughn School of Barbados by 38 runs while ‘Nations’ suffered a 94-run loss to Fatima College of Trinidad and Tobago.

Electra romped to 118, with Quinton Simpson, who clobbering an unbeaten 76 which included five fours and three sixes, receiving support from Kevin Christian with 18 not out. Pacer Elian White ripped through the batting order to finish with figures of 5-35…..