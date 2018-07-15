B/dos crowned overall champs after victories over Guyana in team finals

Guyana’s junior squash team had to settle for second in the overall category of the Junior Caribbean Squash tournament after being defeated by defending champions Barbados in Jamaica yesterday.
Yesterday’s encounter in both the boys and girls’ categories were virtual finals after both teams played unbeaten in the previous four rounds.
However, it was Barbados who were the ones to come out victors in the two finals. ….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web