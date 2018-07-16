BLB Squad dethrones defending champs

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica championships after BLB Squad dethroned the defending champions River View 1-0 Saturday at the Bartica Community Centre Tarmac.

Witnessed by a mammoth crowd, the unlikely quarter-final result was decided by Jade Huggins, who found the back of the net in the 10th minute.

Huggins settled the contest with a powerful strike down the centre of the net, after latching onto a pass in the centre of the field…..