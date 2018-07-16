Sports

BLB Squad dethrones defending champs

By Staff Writer
Action between dethroned champion River View and BLB Squad at the Bartica Community Centre Tarmac in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’.

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica championships after BLB Squad dethroned the defending champions River View 1-0 Saturday at the Bartica Community Centre Tarmac.

Witnessed by a mammoth crowd, the unlikely quarter-final result was decided by Jade Huggins, who found the back of the net in the 10th minute.

Huggins settled the contest with a powerful strike down the centre of the net, after latching onto a pass in the centre of the field…..

More in Sports

France lifts second World Cup after classic final

Blairmont Blazers hard-pressed to retain Roy Fredericks Cup

Jamaul John comes from behind to take P&P title

By

Ruthless Djokovic outplays Anderson to end title drought

Trinidad’s Woodbrook Limers first foreign team to tour British Guiana

Revived Pacquiao stuns Matthysse to claim welterweight crown

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Shields wins Inaugural Karibee Rice Golf tourney

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web