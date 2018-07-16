Sports

Trinidad’s Woodbrook Limers first foreign team to tour British Guiana

By Staff Writer
The victorious Woodbrook Limers team of Trinidad 1956 first overseas team to playe an international series in the Land of Many Waters. Aldwyn Hislop captain, Ashwyn Pierre, Bert Henry, Lance Lashley, Hollis Roberts, George Bailey, Norman Pierre, Horace Hutchinson, David Martin, Kelvin Horford, Desmond Patterson, Hugh Lynch, Mike Borel, Errol Maurice, Carlton Clarke.

By Charwayne Walker

Trinidad’s first division champions Woodbrook Limers created history when they accepted an invitation from the Raven’s Basketball Club to tour British Guiana in April 1956 and played four matches against local club side the Clowns and three matches against British Guiana representative sides.

It was the first international series for British Guiana and the  Limers, led by Aldwyn Hislop, warmed up for the British Guiana mission with a 58-43 points victory against the touring Canadian navy team that was visiting Trinidad in 1956.

George Bailey led the Limers with 28 points, skipper Aldwyn Hislop scored 13 points, and Bert Henry 12 points…..

