Clarke, Campbell and Khan bring their A-games to add winner’s trophies to their collections

Kerwin Clarke, Emmerson Campbell and Chandini Khan shone the brightest among the stars of local bodybuilding when the flagship National Championships was staged Sunday evening at Parc Rayne.

Clarke posed and flexed to his fifth overall Mr Guyana Bodybuilding title, Campbell carved out a third National Men’s Physique win and Khan was flawless in her execution in the bikini segment during her debut on the National Championship stage.

In front of a large, vocal audience, Clarke clad in a blood red pouch, outmuscled former Mr. Guyana, Lindie Sharpe in the light middleweight class then used his sharp physique to slice through the competition in the overall pose down of class champions, Chetram Nagessar (bantamweight), Marlon Bennet (lightweight), Caerus Cipriani (welterweight) and Carlos Petterson (heavyweight) …..