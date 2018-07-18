Sports

Chetsons onboard with second annual Guinness Cage street-ball c/ships

By Staff Writer
Managing Director of Chetsons Inshaan Ramkellawan (left) hands over one of the balls to Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch last Thursday, at the entity’s Wellington Street location.

Clothing giant, Chetsons ‘Home of Originals’ became the latest entity to throw its support behind the second annual Guinness Cage street-ball championships by  donating an undisclosed sum and several footballs.

The simple but significant presentation occurred last Thursday at the entity’s Wellington Street headquarters, home of several notable sporting brands inclusive of Under Armour and ADIDAS, as well as being the official authorized agent of the popular and established English footwear Clarks.

Inshaan Ramkellawan, Managing Director of the entity, donated four replica size four ADIDAS ‘Telstar’ FIFA World Cup balls to tournament. The company is the authorized distributor of the World Cup ball, which can be purchased in several sizes for $6000. ….

