Sports

Installation of IMC within the GFA…..

Urling says GFF could have taken other measures

By Staff Writer
Clinton Urling

Following the dissolution of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) executive and the installation of an Interim Management Committee by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), questions have been asked as to whether the GFF has the constitutional authority to take such action. 

According to Clinton Urling, former Chairman of the GFF Normalization Committee, he is unsure whether the GFF has the constitutional authority to install an IMC.

“The imposition of IMC’s is a very polemic and controversial one for the GFF. History has shown not so favourable outcomes when the federation attempts to do so,” said Urling in an invited comment. ….

