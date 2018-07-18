Sports

Lack of facilities places Guyana’s CAC athletes at a disadvantage

By
Romello Crawford

An ever consistent argument of a lack of facilities once again takes the spotlight as Guyana sends its largest ever team to the Central America and Caribbean Games in Colombia.

From the smallest contingent, cycling, represented by Romello Crawford with Joseph Briton as his coach and manager, to one of the largest contingents in hockey, the lack of facilities has already placed Guyana’s representatives at a disadvantage.

For hockey, the absence of an artificial service is the main detriment to the sport but coach of the national hockey team, Robert France, made it clear that having these facilities will not fix all the problems but will however make competing easier…..

