Guyana women in commendable sixth-placed finish at Junior PanAm hockey

In their first every participation at the Junior Pan American Hockey championships, Guyana women’s team finished a commendable sixth place after going down in their final match of the tournament to Uruguay 0-14 yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados.

It was a tough encounter for the Guyana squad against their South American counterparts who had scored five goals in the first quarter of the encounter and by half time led 11-0.

Carolina Curcio led the scoring for Uruguay with four goals, Elisa Civetta netted three, Paula Perez and Agustina Diaz each scored a double while Maria Rodriquez and Justina Arrequi netted one apiece.