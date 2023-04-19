Chase Academy, Mackenzie High in Milo semis showdown

The semi-final section in the ninth Milo Secondary Schools Football championships will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue from 17:00hrs.

In the opening match, Chase Academy will oppose Mackenzie High. Chase Academy overcame Ann’s Grove 3-2 in the quarterfinals whilst Mackenzie High eliminated defending champions Wismar/Christianburg 1-0 in the previous round.

Carmel Secondary will lock horns with Region #1 outfit Santa Rosa from 19:00hrs in the other semifinal. Santa Rosa stormed their way into the final four after crushing East Ruimveldt 6-1. On the other hand, Carmel squeaked past Bartica by a 4-3 score-line in their previous outing.