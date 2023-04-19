Imlach joins West Indies Academy squad for Headley Weekes Tri Series

Tevin Imlach has been named as replacement for Rivaldo Clarke in the West Indies Academy squad for the Headley Weekes Tri Series four-day first-class competition.

Imlach is a right-handed wicket-keeper/batter who has so far played 12 first-class matches. He made his maiden first-class century of 136 not out against Jamaica Scorpions last month when he was part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team which won the West Indies Championship.

The Headley Weekes Tri Series bowls off today with Match 1 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. First ball daily is 10am (9am Jamaica). This will be between West Indies Academy and Team Headley – named in honor of George Headley. The third team is Team Weekes – named in honor of Sir Everton Weekes.

All matches in the Headley Weekes Tri-Series will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL SQUAD: Nyeem Young (captain), Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Tevin Imlach, Joshua James, Johann Layne, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Keagan Simmons, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham