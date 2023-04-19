Campbelle named Captain, Gajnabi is deputy

West Indies Senior Women’s player Shemaine Campbell has been named skipper of the

Guyana Senior Women’s cricket team for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Regional tournament to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from May 7 to May 30.

Campbelle will have fellow West Indies player Shabika Gajnabi as her deputy.

The announcements were made yesterday by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior national selectors who met on Monday.

Other experienced players in the squad include Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaycia Schultz and Katana Mentore who have all represented the West Indies.

Additionally, West Indies under-19 Captain Ashmini Munisar and talented West Indies under-19 opening batter Releanna Grimmond are also in the squad.

Clive Grimmond has been appointed Head Coach of the team while Tremayne Smartt will serve as the Assistant Coach/Manager.

The squad reads:-Shemaine Campbelle (Captain), Shabika Gajnabi (Vice-captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Analesia D’Aguiar, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffianna Millington,

Kaysia Schultz, Niya Latchman,

Talleya Madramootoo,

Mandy Mangru, Realanna Grimmond,

Ashmini Munisar and Cyanna Retemiah.

The Stand-bys are:-Hema Singh,

Letisha Gordon, Selina Khan,

Naomi Barkoye, Leurene Williams,

Nafeeza Sabar, Anita Hendriks,

Meliane Dover and Trisha Hardat.