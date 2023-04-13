Seven Guyanese named in squads for Headley-Weekes Tri-Series encounters

Four members of the victorious Guyana Harpy Eagles squad have been named in Team Weekes for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) upcoming Tri-Series encounters, the Caribbean Media Corporation reported yesterday.

Left-handed opener, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies captain, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Kevin Sinclair and fast bowler Nial Smith were named in the squad which will be led by exciting Windward Islands Volcanoes left-hander Alick Athanaze.

Jamaica white-ball specialist Brandon King is also among the players in that line-up.