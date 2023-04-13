Cadogan nets a brace as Guyana whip B/dos 3-0

Debutants Guyana, led by a double strike from Abosaide Cadogan, crushed hosts Barbados 3-0 in their second encounter of the Junior Pan American women’s hockey championships yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados.

The young Guyana squad, playing in their first Junior Pan American tournament, rebounded from a 0-12 defeat in their opening match to score a memorable win over the host nation.

Cadogan sent her team into the lead in the first minute of play when she converted a penalty stroke following an infringement by a Barbadian defender in the penalty area.