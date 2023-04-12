Guyana suffer mixed fortunes on day two of Junior Pan Am hockey c/ships

Guyana’s men and women’s teams suffered mixed fortunes on day two of the Junior Pan American Hockey championships yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados.

The men’s team scored a 1-0 victory over host Barbados while the women side went down to Canada 0-12 in their debut match at the championship.

A field goal from Favorite Shaquon in the 13th minute ensured that Guyana record their first win in the competition after they went down to the United States of America (USA) 0-3 on the opening day of competition in the men’s Pool B encounter.