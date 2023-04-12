T&T still unbeaten, Guyana and Barbados also win – 4th round

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Trinidad & Tobago are now a shoo-in for their 10th West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship title after they completed their fourth win on the trot in this year’s tournament when they beat Jamaica by seven wickets on Easter Monday.

The win for the T&T, plus victories for strugglers Guyana and Barbados over contenders Leeward Islands and Windward Islands respectively, put the destination of the title beyond doubt with one round of matches remaining.

T&T previously won the title in its inaugural season 1996, three straight from 2000 to 2002, as well as 2005, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2019.

In the final round today, T&T face Leewards at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Jamaica meet Windwards at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (VRCG), and Barbados play Guyana at the Liberta Cricket Ground (LCG).

AT THE CCG: Their bowlers set it up before the batsmen led by their captain Brendan Boodoo formalised the win for T&T against the Jamaicans with 116 balls remaining. Boodoo struck four fours in an even 50 off 69 balls – his second consecutive half-century – and T&T successfully chased 103 to win and practically sew up the title.

The T&T captain dominated two successive stands that put his side firmly on track, adding 46 for the second wicket with Dimitri Ramjattan, and 43 for the third wicket with Zane Maraj.

When Boodoo fell to become one of two for 31 for Demarco Scott, the only bowler to complete his allotted 10 overs, T&T needed three to win, and Maraj carrie over the finish line with his third boundary and finished not out on 23.

Earlier, Jamaica did well to ensure a wicket did not fall inside the Power Play, but once pacer Scyon Charles got opener Damien Daley lbw in the 11th over, the floodgates opened and they were bowled out for 102 in 34.5 overs.

No Jamaican batsman reached 20, but Ryan Littleton, batting at eight, led the way with 15, while Daley and team captain Nicoli McKenzie made 13 each.

Yasir Deen was the pick of the T&T bowlers taking three for 18 from nine overs, Alejandro Kassiram grabbed three for 20 from six overs, and Boodoo supported with two for 20 from 4.5 overs.

AT THE LCG: An electrifying performance in the field from Guyana and a destructive spell from Arun Gainda combined to earn them a crushing 101-run win against hosts Leewards.

Three of the Leewards top-order batsmen were run out, and Gainda bagged three for 13 from seven overs, and the home team were bowled out for 53 in 28.2 overs, chasing 155 to win. Not a single Leewards batsmen reached double figures, and their total was beefed up by 13 extras. The Guyanese were undermined by a devastating spell of four for 21 from 10 overs from Kunal Tilokani after they were put in to bat and were bowled out for 154 in 36.5 overs.

Jaheem Clarke took three for 21 from seven overs, and Krishna Girdhari picked off two for 20 from 6.5 overs for the Leewards. Opener Razam Koobir led the way with 28 for Guyana, Shane Prince made 22 batting at eight, and their captain Dave Mohabir added 21.

AT THE VRCG: The Barbados top-order batting showed up and followed up a strong bowling performance led by Akobi Crichlow-Byer to clinch an eight-wicket win against the Windwards.

Opener Gadson Bowens anchored the chase for the Barbadians with 45 not out after they dismissed the Windwards for 112 in 40.1 overs.

Crichlow-Byer collected four for 18 from his allotted 10 overs to lead the demolition of the Windwards batting, and Javed Worrell backed him up with three for 18 from seven overs.

No Windwards batsman reached 20, and their final total was boosted by a remarkable 38 extras, comprising mainly 33 wides.

The result was never in doubt once the Barbadians reached 79 for two at the close of the Power Play.