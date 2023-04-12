Junior cricket stars on show as…

A number of the country’s top youth cricketers will be on show from today when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) sponsored Super-50 U19 competition commences this morning.

Rampertab Ramnauth, Mavendra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Jonathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood, Gulcharan Chulai and Alvin Mohabir, who have all had some experience at the national level, will not only lift their respective sides but will also boost those sides chances of winning the coveted One-Day title.

Ramnauth, Dindyal, Thorne and Chulai, were members of a Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 Emerging Players camp held in Antigua as recently as last month.