Mavericks GM wants to build around Luka, optimistic Kyrie wants to return

Keeping Luka Doncic happy rates ahead of bringing Kyrie Irving back, but Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison would like to do both this offseason. The Mavericks fell short of the playoffs with a dramatic fade in the standings that landed the team back in the draft lottery. A crossroads of sorts could be approaching the Mavericks and Doncic, but the 24-year-old All-Star said earlier this week he doesn’t plan to demand a trade as was reported after the regular-season finale.

Owner Mark Cuban helped plant the seed by stating his position on the matter Sunday night was that the Mavericks need to earn Doncic’s trust with results on the court.