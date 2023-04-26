Nandu called up for Headley-Weeks Tri-Series

National opening batsman, Matthew Nandu, is the latest Guyanese to be called up for the ongoing Headley-Weekes Tri-Series tournament, organized by Cricket West Indies.
Nandu, who represented West Indies at the Under-19 level is the ninth Guyanese to be selected, joining West Indies spinners, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair and Veerasammy Permaul as well as Test opener, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Indies A pacer, Nial Smith and former West Indies Under-19 players, Kelvon Anderson, Ashmead Need and Tevin Imlach.