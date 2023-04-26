Gill, Manohar, Miller power Gujarat Titans past Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot on the points table as they beat Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of TATA IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday.
A classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) set the platform and then blistering knocks from Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21) and David Miller (46 off 22) provided finishing touches to power GT to a daunting total of 207/6. The Afghanistan spinners – Rashid Khan (2/27) and Noor Ahmad (3/37) – then starred with the ball to bundle MI out for 152/9 and win the match by 55 runs.