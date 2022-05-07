Mumbai Indians win two on the trot

The Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second victory in succession in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs yesterday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MI successfully defended their total of 177-6 thanks to a magnificent final over bowled by Daniel Sams, who conceded only three runs and powered the side to a five-run victory.

Chasing 178, GT openers – Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were off to a flier as the 50 partnership was up for the opening wicket, inside the powerplay.

Saha did the majority of the hitting and was timing the ball to perfection, the opener striking five fours and two sixes. Gill joined his partner and added a four and six each as GT were 54/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Gill whacked three fours in a row off Daniel Sams’ bowling and then clubbed his second six of the innings in the next over. GT were 95/0 at the halfway stage before Saha crossed his half-century and the hundred-partnership was up for the opening wicket.

MI finally found the breakthrough after Gill was caught in the outfield off Murugan Ashwin’s bowling. Ashwin claimed his second wicket after Saha departed in similar fashion.

Sai Sudharsan, the next batter, crunched a maximum straight down the ground before the left-handed batter was out hit-wicket against Kieron Pollard’s bowling.

Hardik Pandya was run-out by Ishan Kishan’s direct hit as GT needed 20 off the final two overs.

Miller dispatched a maximum in the penultimate over which brought the equation down to nine runs off six balls. However, Sams only conceded three runs in the final over and helped MI eke out a five-run victory.

Earlier, MI, who were put in to bat first, made one change – Murugan Ashwin replaced Hrithik Shokeen in the 11.

Rohit Sharma played some sumptuous drives to kick off the innings and MI were 33-0 after the MI skipper crunched three fours and two sixes.

Ishan Kishan creamed three fours as the 50 partnership was up for the opening wicket and MI were 63-0 after six overs.

Rashid Khan broke the partnership in the eighth over after Rohit was trapped LBW. New batter Suryakumar Yadav struck a maximum but mistimed a shot against Pradeep Sangwan as the right-handed batter was caught by Rashid Khan.

Alzarri Joseph tricked Ishan Kishan with a slower delivery and the opener was caught inside the circle in the 12th over. Kieron Pollard was then cleaned up by Rashid Khan, who scalped his second wicket.

MI were 142/4 after Tim David creamed consecutive fours.

The right-handed batter added a six straight down the ground but Tilak Varma was run-out at the other end, courtesy a direct-hit from the GT skipper.

David clubbed two sixes in the final over which helped MI post a competitive total of 177-6.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 177/6 (Ishan Kishan 45, Tim David 44*; Rashid Khan 2-24) beat Gujarat Titans 172/5 (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52; Murugan Ashwin 2-29) by five runs.