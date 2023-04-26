Sports

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., sponsors rifle shooters

Veteran marksman Ransford Goodluck receives the sponsorship cheque from Nyeesha Joseph, accountant of Industrial Safety and Supplies Inc.
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., was bang on target with a timely donation to the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) ahead of the national team’s departure for the West Indies Fullbore Rifle shooting championships next month.

The Camp Street-based safety supplies company, renewed its sponsorship by funding three of the shooters to attend the regional championships to be hosted in Antigua and Barbuda from May 7 – 14.

Daywanttie Etwaroo, Marketing and Promotions Officer, said the company was extremely delighted to be supporting the successful national rifle shooting team.

