Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., sponsors rifle shooters

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., was bang on target with a timely donation to the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) ahead of the national team’s departure for the West Indies Fullbore Rifle shooting championships next month.

The Camp Street-based safety supplies company, renewed its sponsorship by funding three of the shooters to attend the regional championships to be hosted in Antigua and Barbuda from May 7 – 14.

Daywanttie Etwaroo, Marketing and Promotions Officer, said the company was extremely delighted to be supporting the successful national rifle shooting team.