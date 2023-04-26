Deo wins Chung Global Medal Play golf tourney

The experienced Maurice Deo (handicap 26) had a Gross 93 to end on Net 67 on his way to victory in the Chung Global Medal Play golf tournament played over the weekend at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Jordi Pinol (Handicap 27) recorded a Net 71 to clinch second position while the inform Mike Mangal (handicap 7) was third with Net 72.

Other individual prizes went to Ayube Subhan for being Nearest to the Pin, Gavin Todd, Longest Drive, while Deo had the Best Net on the Front Nine of 32. Pinol had the Best Net on the Back Nine of 34. Mangal had the Best Gross of 79.