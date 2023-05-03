Rifle shooters wrap up training for WIFSC

The Guyana National Rifle shooters wrapped up their preparations for the West Indies Fullbore Shooting championships with two practice shoots last Sunday and Monday at the Timehri Rifle ranges, at Yarrowkabara on the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The training sessions were held over the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges the three ranges that will be used during the regional championships to be hosted from next Monday in at the Crabbs Rifle Ranges in Antigua and Barbuda.

The local contingent will feature defending West Indies Individual champion Lennox Braithwaite, Dylan Fields (Captain), Leo Romalho (Vice-Captain), Ransford Goodluck, Ryan Sampson, Sherwin Felicien, Ryan Sampson, Mahendra Persaud, Peter Persaud and Roberto Tewari.