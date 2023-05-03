BV edges Victoria Kings 2-1 in U17 football

Beterverwagting (BV) downed Victoria Kings 2-1 when the East Coast Demerara leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Boys Football League continued Monday evening at the Buxton Community Centre ground.

The lone conversion in the first half occurred in the second minute of the fixture, as Isaiah Ifill found the back of the net, uncorking a powerful shot into the far corner to hand BV the advantage.

BV then doubled their lead in the 54th minute compliments of a Jaheim Harris conversion. Harris rifled his right footed effort into the back of the net from inside the 18 yard box to further strengthen his team’s position.