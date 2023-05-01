Melanie edge BV while Kings whip Mahaica Determinators

Melanie and Victoria Kings recorded contrasting victories when the East Coast Demerara leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Boys Football League commenced on Saturday evening at the Buxton Community Centre ground.
Melanie defeated Beterverwagting (BV) 1-0 compliments of a Kellon Croal conversion in the 31st minute. On the other hand, the Victoria Kings outfit crushed Mahaica Determinators 3-1. Kennard Hayley fashioned a hat-trick in the 20th, 41st and 61st minute. On target from the penalty spot in the 67th minute for the loser was Bevon Mansfield.