Singh, Bailey agree runs was not enough to win U17 title

Guyana U17 Captain Sachin Singh and Coach Orin Bailey have agreed that it was a shortage of runs in the final match against Barbados that cost them their maiden title in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 tournament which ended Tuesday. Guyana finished third after losing by six wickets to eventual winners, Barbados in their final encounter despite being in the lead position heading into the last round.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport following the team’s return to Guyana yesterday, Singh said that he felt that overall, the players did well, adding that although they lost their opening round match to the Windward Islands, the team was at the top of the table after the penultimate round with three wins.

The charismatic skipper commended the players for their efforts while simultaneously expressing his disappointment at not lifting the title for the first time…..