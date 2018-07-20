Sports

CAC GAMES

Women’s Table Tennis team beat Barbados 3 - 0 

By Staff Writer
The Guyana Women’s team before the commencement of yesterday’s match against Cuba. From left to right: Chelsea Edghill, Trenace Lowe, Matthew Khan (coach) Natalie Cummings and Priscilla Greaves. 

Guyana Women’s Table Tennis team competing in the ongoing Central America and Caribbean Games will play El Salvador today for a place in the quarterfinals after notching up a win and a loss on the opening day in Colombia. 

The local contingent, which consists of Chelsea Edghill, Trenace Lowe, Natalie Cummings and Priscilla Greaves, defeated Barbados by a 3-0 margin in a rebound win, after they suffered defeat by a similar margin at the hands of the Cubans…..

