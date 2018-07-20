Guyana Women’s Table Tennis team competing in the ongoing Central America and Caribbean Games will play El Salvador today for a place in the quarterfinals after notching up a win and a loss on the opening day in Colombia.
The local contingent, which consists of Chelsea Edghill, Trenace Lowe, Natalie Cummings and Priscilla Greaves, defeated Barbados by a 3-0 margin in a rebound win, after they suffered defeat by a similar margin at the hands of the Cubans…..
