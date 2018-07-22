Trophy Stall sponsored Beach Volleyball tournament serves off today at No.63 Beach

The Berbice Volleyball Association male, female and novices beach competitions will get underway today at the Number 63 beach and not yesterday as was previously reported.

Sponsored by the renowned Ramesh Sunich of the popular Trophy Stall Establishment, the competitions have attracted volleyball players from Orealla to Mahaicony and play is scheduled to get underway from 10am.

The tournament which will be contested in the handicap format, will be used to select the top male and female pairs to represent Berbice in a beach volleyball tournament set for French Guiana later this year.