Car Care sponsors Billingy’s Pre-Cadet venture

Car Care continued its social duty and deep ties with sports this time providing full sponsorship to eight-year-old Jasmine Billingy who will travel to the Caribbean Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship which is set to run from August 24 to September 1 in the Dominican Republic.

According to Billingy’s father, Colin, the sponsorship came at the right time and was initiated by the First Baptist Church, of which she is a member.

The father, a former Guyana Under-19 rugby player, said the family was grateful to the sponsors for the timely contribution towards the young talent’s future as she aims to represent Guyana and medal…..