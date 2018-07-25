Sports

Car Care sponsors Billingy’s Pre-Cadet venture

By
Wilfred Branford hands over the sponsorship cheque to Jasmine Bilingy.

Car Care continued its social duty and deep ties with sports this time providing full sponsorship to eight-year-old Jasmine Billingy who will travel to the Caribbean Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship which is set to run from August 24 to September 1 in the Dominican Republic.

According to Billingy’s father, Colin, the sponsorship came at the right time and was initiated by the First Baptist Church, of which she is a member.

The father, a former Guyana Under-19 rugby player, said the family was grateful to the sponsors for the timely contribution towards the young talent’s future as she aims to represent Guyana and medal…..

