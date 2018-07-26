CAC Games…. Guyana squash teams title hopes dented

After completing a win and a loss on Tuesday, Guyana’s squash teams suffered significant blows to their title bids yesterday at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia.

The men’s team which had defeated Panama 3-0 went down to the host Colombia by a similar score line. Jason-Ray Khalil in that encounter lost to Juan Camilo Vargas 2-11, 8-11, 3-11 while Sunil Seth, after winning the first set 12 – 10, dropped the following three sets in his match against Miguel Angel Rodriguez 7-11, 6-11, 6-11 to lose that match by a 1-3 margin. Nyron Joseph, the final Guyanese to play in that match, surrendered to Andres Herrera 7-11, 5-11, 4-11. The Guyanese again failed to capitalize on their opening win and lost to Jamaica 1-2 in their third group match of the tournament. Joseph was the one to taste success on the court by displaying his usual grittiness in a hard-fought win over Bruce Burrowes 11-8, 9-11, 14-16, 11-8, 11-8. Seth and Khalil, however, were defeated by Christopher Binnie and Lewis Walters 8-11, 4-11, 4-11 and 5-11, 6-11, 6-11 respectively. The women’s team, on the other hand, went down to host Colombia 0 – 3 with Mary Fung – A – Fat surrendering to Laura Tovar 8-11, 4-11, 3-11 while Ashley Khalil took Maria Paula Tovar to four sets, losing 11 – 6, 1-11, 3-11, 7-11 and Taylor Fernandes went down to Catalina Pelaez. They will next play Trinidad and Tobago while the men will play number one seed, Mexico.