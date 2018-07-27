41-year-old Carter reportedly joins Atlanta Hawks

Field Level Media: Vince Carter is slated to play a 21st NBA season after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The contract is worth $2.4 million, according to ESPN.
The 41-year-old Carter will be joining his eighth NBA team. He averaged a career-low 5.4 points in 58 games (five starts) for the Sacramento Kings last season…..
