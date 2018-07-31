Sports

Agricola crushes Swan FC 6-0 in U13 football

By Staff Writer

Diamond United, Agricola, Diamond Upsetters and Timehri were among the winners when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League continued Sunday at the Timehri Red Ground.

Diamond United downed Samatta Point/Kaneville 4-1. Shaquan Joseph bagged a double in the 37th and 52nd minute while Joel Ross and Rick Ramotar scored in the 19th and 49th minute respectively.

Denzel Hunte scored for Samatta Point/Kaneville in the first minute. Similarly, Agricola crushed Swan FC 6-0. Eon Daniels tallied a helmet-trick in the 18th, 19th, 22nd and 59th while Floyd Boyce and Seon Grant scored in the fifth and 38th minute apiece…..

