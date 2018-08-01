Castello expresses confidence in U15 girls team

Head-Coach of the Guyana Team Akilah Castello, is confident that her charges will perform admirably in the tournament at the CONCACAF U15 girls tournament to be held August 6th-13th at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA,

The disclosure by Castello follows a successful encampment period from July 8th– 16th July which featured 25 members.

The team is set to depart on August 4th. “During the camp we focused on developing tactical understanding among units of play with a real focus on position-specific coaching. We developed and assessed physical literacy as well as social skills and specific communication. The girls would have proven to the coaching staff that they show a real desire to learn and understand the game, but ultimately their drive to wear the badge and represent their country,” Castello said…..