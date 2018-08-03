National Stadium perfect setting for finale

Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste has revealed that the National Stadium, Providence will provide the perfect setting for the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship finale, and that all systems are in place for a safe and secure environment.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Baptiste said, “This tournament had humble beginnings in the streets of Tiger Bay and now it has grown so big that we have to host it at the National Stadium which shows how popular the community based tournament has become. Though this might seem insignificant to some, this is seen by Banks DIH as a second milestone, the first being, the Caribbean Championship. It reminds all of Banks DIH under the Guinness Brand and the stakeholders’ commitment to social constructive activities within the community. For the first time we will have stands which are expected to seat about 400 persons.”

According to Baptiste, “In November 2017 we started the Guinness street football season with much enthusiasm and expectation, and it has lived up to that and more. We had a total of seven sub-meets, spanning from as close as Georgetown, and as far as Berbice, Linden and Bartica. With the exception of one, all other sub-meets saw teams winning for the first time, which is testimony to the competitive nature the tournament has reached. We are now down to the best four teams battling to see ‘Who is Made of More’, in a Georgetown versus Linden affair.”….