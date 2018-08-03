Sports

National Stadium perfect setting for finale

– Guinness Brand Manager

By Staff Writer
Tournament coordinator and principal of Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch (3rd from left), collecting the championship trophy from Colours Boutique representative Samantha Thomas in the presence of (left to right)Referees Coordinator Wayne Griffith, Banks DIH Communications Director Troy Peters, Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, and Banks DIH Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart

Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste has revealed that the National Stadium, Providence will provide the perfect setting for the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship finale, and that all systems are in place for a safe and secure environment.

 Speaking at a press conference held yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Baptiste said, “This tournament had humble beginnings in the streets of Tiger Bay and now it has grown so big that we have to host it at the National Stadium which shows how popular the community based tournament has become. Though this might seem insignificant to some, this is seen by Banks DIH as a second milestone, the first being, the Caribbean Championship. It reminds all of Banks DIH under the Guinness Brand and the stakeholders’ commitment to social constructive activities within the community. For the first time we will have stands which are expected to seat about 400 persons.”

 According to Baptiste, “In November 2017 we started the Guinness street football season with much enthusiasm and expectation, and it has lived up to that and more. We had a total of seven sub-meets, spanning from as close as Georgetown, and as far as Berbice, Linden and Bartica. With the exception of one, all other sub-meets saw teams winning for the first time, which is testimony to the competitive nature the tournament has reached. We are now down to the best four teams battling to see ‘Who is Made of More’, in a Georgetown versus Linden affair.”….

More in Sports

Sparta Boss, Gold is Money advance to semis

Brilliant Kohli century leaves First Test finely poised

Guyana opens title defence today

Under-14 Boys in Curacao for CFU Challenge Series

Roger Harper reminds DCC quartet to be good ambassadors

By

Forbes wins 200 metres

Record-breaker McMaster adds CAC title to Commonwealth honour

Green Machine stopped in quarterfinals by Jamaica

Green Machine stopped in quarterfinals by Jamaica

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web